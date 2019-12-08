PCB invites ex-skippers of Pakistan, Sri Lanka as special guests at Rawalpindi Test
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:57 PM | 8 Dec, 2019
PCB invites ex-skippers of Pakistan, Sri Lanka as special guests at Rawalpindi Test
Share

ISLAMABAD - In a show of gratitude, respect and appreciation for their services to cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Sri Lanka’s Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad of Pakistan as special guests for the historic Rawalpindi Test, taking place from December 11-15.

Warnapura and Miandad were opposite captains in the first-ever Test between the two countries at Karachi’s National Stadium in March 1982. Pakistan had won that Test by 204 runs after scoring 396 and 301-4d. Sri Lanka scored 344 and 149.

The two celebrated and respected cricketers will take part in the captains’ photo-shoot with the series trophy on December 10, while special presentations will be made to them during lunch interval on day one of the Test, said a PCB press release.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am most grateful to the two distinguished cricketers for accepting our invitation to attend the historic occasion despite their busy schedules. This means a lot to Pakistan and its cricket followers across the globe.

“11 December will be a very special day in Pakistan cricket history and it is appropriate that it is celebrated with Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad on our side. They are icons of cricket, whose services to the game are unmatched,” he said.

“The PCB respects and values all its international cricketers and this is a small token of our love, appreciation and respect for them. The PCB will continue to acknowledge and hold similar events for others cricketer as we are now on road to hosting regular international cricket at home,” Mani added.

More From This Category
Sangakkara to lead MCC squad during Pakistan tour ...
04:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first ...
10:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
UNHCR appoints Peshawar Zalmi chief Javed Afridi ...
11:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test ...
06:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's Mallak Faisal Zafar wins figure ...
04:23 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ...
06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr