BANvPAK: Pakistan seal Test series win over Bangladesh
Web Desk
04:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
BANvPAK: Pakistan seal Test series win over Bangladesh
Share

DHAKA – Babar-led squad has completed a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Bangladesh, sealing victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Tigers’ top-order rattled against the Pakistani bowlers when the hosts lost four early wickets after they were made to follow-on by Shaheens. Bangladesh bowled out on 205 in the second innings. Pakistan won the match by an innings and 8 runs. 

Earlier, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in their first innings of the rain-hit second Test against Pakistan on the final day. Off-spinner Sajid Khan finished with 8-42 as the hosts added just 11 runs for their remaining three wickets after resuming on 76-7 in reply to Pakistan´s 300-4 declared.

Sajid Khan shines with 8-wicket haul as ... 10:26 AM | 8 Dec, 2021

DHAKA – Pakistani off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed a career-best 8-42 as Men in Green reduced hosts to 87 in the ...

More From This Category
Top Pakistani generals express condolence on ...
07:18 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Top military brass affirms zero tolerance for ...
06:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
India's top general Bipin Rawat and his wife ...
05:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Transparency Int'l survey suggests more than 90pc ...
01:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
In meeting with NATO secretary-general, FM ...
10:54 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires ...
11:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film Festival Rotterdam 2021
05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr