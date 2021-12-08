BANvPAK: Pakistan seal Test series win over Bangladesh
DHAKA – Babar-led squad has completed a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Bangladesh, sealing victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Tigers’ top-order rattled against the Pakistani bowlers when the hosts lost four early wickets after they were made to follow-on by Shaheens. Bangladesh bowled out on 205 in the second innings. Pakistan won the match by an innings and 8 runs.
Earlier, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in their first innings of the rain-hit second Test against Pakistan on the final day. Off-spinner Sajid Khan finished with 8-42 as the hosts added just 11 runs for their remaining three wickets after resuming on 76-7 in reply to Pakistan´s 300-4 declared.
