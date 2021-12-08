Sajid Khan shines with 8-wicket haul as Bangladesh all out for just 87 in Dhaka Test

DHAKA – Pakistani off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed a career-best 8-42 as Men in Green reduced hosts to 87 in the first innings on the last day of the second cricket Test being played in Dhaka.

Khan, who was the player of the day on Tuesday when he took six important wickets, has achieved a unique milestone in the Test as the 28-year-old surpassed Saqlain Mushtaq’s eight for 164.

Fourth in an illustrious list! 👊 pic.twitter.com/pEm9xujJcb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2021

The recent feat for Sajid is said to be the fourth-best bowling figure in the country’s Test history and the best by any off-spinner. He followed Muttiah Muralitharan’s 9-51 who achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in Kandy in 2002.

Khan speaking after the day ended on Tuesday said ‘Babar Azam told every one of us to go in for the win. Everyone did that. We attacked them and got rewarded’. He also mentioned that the ball wasn't turning like this in the first match.

Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 87 and enforce the follow-on!



Sajid Khan finishes with an eight-wicket haul 🔥#WTC23 | #BANvPAK | https://t.co/sUmFzGbNZ5 pic.twitter.com/wVzbGqeLFf — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

Tigers were 77 for seven on Tuesday evening were able to add just 10 more runs before losing the remaining wickets giving the visitors a lead of 213 runs.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan shows some aggression of his own to hit three fours and survive a run-out chance to give some small relief for Bangladesh.

When play resumed on Day 4, team Pakistan lost two early wickets when Azhar Ali and captain Babar Azam departed for the pavilion within a short span of time.

Men in Green lead the series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed