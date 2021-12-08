Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface-to-air missile (VIDEO)
11:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface-to-air missile (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy Air Defence Unit conducted a successful test of the firing of a missile from land to air, Director General Public Relations Navy said Wednesday.

The Pakistan Navy Coastal Command’s and Pakistan Marine’s 23rd Air Defence Battalion exhibited aerial defence exercises via firing of Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS).

Pakistan Navy is ready to thwart any aggression. The test conducted is exemplary evidence of operational capabilities and readiness of Pakistan Navy, Navy media wing said.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also witnessed the test and expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib felicitated the nation on the successful test of surface-to-air missile by Pakistan Navy. The latest missile was a good addition to the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said.

the ruling party minister also added that Pakistan has full capability to respond to any kind of aggression and adventure by the enemy.

