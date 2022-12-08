e-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135bn revenue through 24 million transactions

LAHORE – The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 135 billion to date through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts.

This was stated during a progress review meeting chaired by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider. PITB Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and team also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Syed Bilal Haider remarked that the e-Pay Punjab has facilitated the citizens massively in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the mark of 24 million.

It was further highlighted that the Punjab government has so far collected Rs 83 billion as Sales Tax, Rs 16 billion as Token Tax, Rs 5 billion as Traffic Challan, Rs 16 billion as Property Tax and over Rs 354 million in lieu of e-challan.

e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, has been offering online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different government departments across Punjab. It allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.