Ertugrul star Burcu Kıratlı and husband file for divorce again
04:58 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı and her estranged husband singer Sinan Akçıl have reportedly filed for divorce again.

According to the media reports, the Turkish singer Sinan has filed for divorce on the grounds that the foundation of the marriage was shaken.

The couple had tied the knot for the second time in February last year. They first got married in Amsterdam in December 2018 which lasted nine months and were divorced in 2019.

Earlier in February last year, Kiratli took to her Instagram handle and announced that she and Sinan have tied the knot again. However, Burcu has now deleted the surname ‘Akçıl’ from her account.

Kıratlı rose to fame with the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that has made it to international top charts. Her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.

