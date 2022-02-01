Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire

05:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Share

Diriliş: Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli's jaw-dropping photos have left her massive fan following in awe of her drop-dead gorgeous looks and charming style statements.

Leaves her admirers gushing with her latest bold avatar, the 31-year-old Turkish beauty dazzled in a stunning red silk dress.

Needless to say, the beautiful clicks were bold and aesthetically pleasing with Burcu looking ravishing as she posed for the camera.

Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly through her social media handles.

She rose to fame with the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that has made it to international top charts. Her stellar performance is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.

Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video ... 01:40 PM | 22 Oct, 2021

Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar's adorable video while playing with ...
06:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Humaima Malick talks about Ishq & Mohabbat
04:31 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Indian show 'Kaamna’ copies iconic scene from ...
04:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Shabana Azmi tests positive for coronavirus
03:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Sabeeka Imam approaches FIA after receiving acid ...
11:24 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
Meera is Atiq-ur-Rehman’s wife, court declares
11:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar's adorable video while playing with parrot goes viral
06:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr