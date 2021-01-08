Nusrat Shaheen sworn in as senator in Balochistan
Web Desk
03:15 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Nusrat Shaheen sworn in as senator in Balochistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Nusrat Shaheen of Balochistan Awami Party took oath as Senator on Friday.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to her.

Nusrat Shaheen was elected unopposed from the province against a vacant seat after the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen due to Covid-19.

PML-N Senator Kalsoom Perveen passes away due to ... 09:44 AM | 21 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen has died of novel ...

More From This Category
Pakistan jails Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi for 15 ...
03:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
PM Imran launches Special Technology Zones ...
01:47 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
'Don't blackmail me into coming to Quetta' – PM ...
02:04 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
US delegation visits GHQ for consultations on ...
01:20 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Gen Bajwa meets Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, ...
01:12 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Two minor girls set on fire by 3 men in ...
11:32 AM | 8 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with Sanjana Sanghi
02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr