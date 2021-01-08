Nusrat Shaheen sworn in as senator in Balochistan
03:15 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Nusrat Shaheen of Balochistan Awami Party took oath as Senator on Friday.
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to her.
Nusrat Shaheen was elected unopposed from the province against a vacant seat after the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen due to Covid-19.
PML-N Senator Kalsoom Perveen passes away due to ... 09:44 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen has died of novel ...
