Pakistan jails Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi for 15 years in terror funding case
Web Desk
03:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
LAHORE –A court in Punjab capital has sentenced Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in jail in a terror funding case, barely a week after his arrest.

Lakhvi, 61, was arrested earlier this month by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid conducted in Lahore. The department's spokesperson said that Lakhvi was arrested during a raid for allegedly financing terrorists.

He is accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

