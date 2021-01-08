Pakistan jails Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi for 15 years in terror funding case
LAHORE –A court in Punjab capital has sentenced Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in jail in a terror funding case, barely a week after his arrest.
Lakhvi, 61, was arrested earlier this month by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid conducted in Lahore. The department's spokesperson said that Lakhvi was arrested during a raid for allegedly financing terrorists.
He is accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
US lauds Pakistan for arrest of Zakiur Rehman ... 01:23 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The United States has welcomed the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Zaki-ur-Rehman by the ...
