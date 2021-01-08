CCPO Office cancels all police transfers by Umar Sheikh

LAHORE – The new Capital City Police Officer has cancelled all the transfers of police officials across the eastern Punjab province made by former CCPO Umar Sheikh.

A notification was issued on Friday.

Last week, Punjab government had removed Mr. Sheikh from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer.

Sheikh was replaced with Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who has served as a police officer for 27 years, including as the Lahore DIG operations and Lahore chief traffic officer.

The reason(s) for his transfer was not immediately clear.

Former CCPO Sheikh had his fair share of controversies during his short term. In September last year, the then Punjab IG Shoaib Dastagir was removed after he stopped working in protest against alleged comments made by Sheikh.

Sheikh, during a meeting with senior police officers, had allegedly spoken against the provincial police chief. Dastagir had reportedly met the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister and sought a probe into the alleged misconduct by the CCPO and appropriate action. Otherwise, he had asked to be transferred.

The police officer also sparked outrage earlier this year when he made remarks implying that the victim of the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident shared responsibility for her rape.

In late September, members of Sheikh's lower staff had decided to stage a protest after he had his personal secretary, a BS-16 official, briefly arrested.