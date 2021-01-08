Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with Sanjana Sanghi
02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with Sanjana Sanghi
Singer Guru Randhawa previously hinted at an engagement when he shared a portrait of himself and a woman where the 29-year-old singer can be seen laughing heartily as he holds her hand.

The post led to speculation that Guru getting hitched going viral, but his latest Instagram post put a stop to all rumours.

Randhawa revealed the face of the leading lady of his upcoming song, who is the Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi. The Naach Meri Rani singer was dressed in a black Pathani eastern suit while the Sanajna looked stunning in an orange ethnic ensemble.

Sharing the picture, the 29-year-old singer captioned his post-“New Year, New SONG with @sanjanasanghi96”

Previously Guru wrote a cryptic caption which initially sparked engagement rumours:

“New Year, New Beginnings,”

Guru’s colleagues from the entertainment industry showered him with congratulatory messages. Leaving the fans super excited for his latest release, some were a little disappointed under the impression that Guru Randhawa is finally going to get married

Badshah commented ‘Abey Yrr’.Singer Juggy D also wrote - “You made April fool of everyone in January ????????????” Meanwhile, more details on the song are yet to be out. However, it appears it would not be too long before Guru Randhawa entertains his audience with his first track of 2021.

Guru is famous for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani and Lagdi Lahore Di. Recently, he released a single, Naach Meri Rani, featuring Nora Fatehi alongside him in the music video.

Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with Sanjana Sanghi
02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

