PM Imran says economy witnessing 'strong growth, creating jobs’
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan’s economy was witnessing ‘strong growth’, as jobs were being created.
In a recent tweet on the microblogging platform, the premier shared a news report of a leading daily which claimed that Pakistan’s stock market is performing very well as aggregate profits after tax of companies falling in KSE 100 Index for quarter three of the current year 2021 highest in a decade.
“Profits of listed businesses grew 59 percent year on year for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges,” Khan wrote, expressing hope that businesses and employers would share these gains with their workforces.
Profits of listed businesses grew 59% year on year for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges. This shows our economy is witnessing strong growth & creating jobs. I am hopeful that businesses & employers will share these gains with their workforces. https://t.co/8WRSH3ip52— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022
Earlier, Khan while chairing a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group said that Pakistan demonstrated exceptional performance in confronting Covid pandemic compared with other countries of the region.
He termed the PTI government's three years as an economic success story saying we inherited huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions, less competitive business environment and policies of lack of incentive for the private sector.
Pakistan performs extraordinarily in fight ... 11:55 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in combating ...
During the meeting, Khan directed the departments to coordinate and implement the long- and short-term plans for further betterment of both macroeconomic condition of the county and improvement in economic condition of the people.
Pakistan improves ranking by eight places in ... 05:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
NEW YORK – Pakistan has been ranked 99th among the 132 by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, a ...
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Indian politician admits Modi staged Pulwama attack for the sake of ...01:06 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran says economy witnessing 'strong growth, creating jobs’12:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Army called for rescue as 19 stranded tourists freeze to death in ...11:53 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Marriage without completing Iddat ‘irregular’ but not adultery, ...11:29 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
- ‘Estranged’ PTI leader Jahangir Tareen says ‘his plane can take ...10:52 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony ...06:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Why Sajal Aly turned down the film offer from Hollywood?08:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig trolled for wearing revealing dress for photoshoot08:44 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021