PM Imran says economy witnessing 'strong growth, creating jobs'
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan’s economy was witnessing ‘strong growth’, as jobs were being created.

In a recent tweet on the microblogging platform, the premier shared a news report of a leading daily which claimed that Pakistan’s stock market is performing very well as aggregate profits after tax of companies falling in KSE 100 Index for quarter three of the current year 2021 highest in a decade.

“Profits of listed businesses grew 59 percent year on year for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges,” Khan wrote, expressing hope that businesses and employers would share these gains with their workforces.

Earlier, Khan while chairing a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group said that Pakistan demonstrated exceptional performance in confronting Covid pandemic compared with other countries of the region.

He termed the PTI government's three years as an economic success story saying we inherited huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions, less competitive business environment and policies of lack of incentive for the private sector.

During the meeting, Khan directed the departments to coordinate and implement the long- and short-term plans for further betterment of both macroeconomic condition of the county and improvement in economic condition of the people.

