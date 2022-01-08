Stricter penalties for performing Hajj 2022 without permit announced
Share
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia will fine and jail individuals for undertaking Hajj this year without getting permit from the authorities.
The kingdom’s interior ministry said that people entering Mina, Muzdalaf and Arfat without a permit will be slapped with 15,000 Saudi Riyals while individuals and companies transporting pilgrims without permits will face a fine of 50,000 Riyals.
The ministry warned the foreign nationals will be expelled from the kingdom if they are found involved in such activity.
Last year, Saudi Arabia had arrested several people for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit.
‘One Umrah every 10 days’ as Saudi Arabia ... 11:53 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
RIYADH – The Saudi Hajj Ministry has revised the policy for Umrah, allowing the pilgrims to perform one Umrah ...
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Stricter penalties for performing Hajj 2022 without permit announced10:16 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Taliban foreign minister makes first trip to Iran to discuss ...09:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration to combat corruption09:32 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother dies in Balochistan road ...09:02 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
-
- Shehzad Roy's 'Maula Vey' featuring Syra Yousaf wins hearts07:19 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal receive UAE's Golden Visa06:52 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities?04:52 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021