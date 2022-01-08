Stricter penalties for performing Hajj 2022 without permit announced

10:16 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Stricter penalties for performing Hajj 2022 without permit announced


JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia will fine and jail individuals for undertaking Hajj this year without getting permit from the authorities.

The kingdom’s interior ministry said that people entering Mina, Muzdalaf and Arfat without a permit will be slapped with 15,000 Saudi Riyals while individuals and companies transporting pilgrims without permits will face a fine of 50,000 Riyals.

The ministry warned the foreign nationals will be expelled from the kingdom if they are found involved in such activity.

Last year, Saudi Arabia had arrested several people for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. 

