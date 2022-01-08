Most of roads in Murree cleared amid appeals to tourists to return home
Most of roads in Murree cleared amid appeals to tourists to return home
LAHORE – Ninety percent of roads of Pakistan’s resort town of Murree have been cleared after at least 22 tourists died when their cars became stuck on roads due to heavy snowstorms.

Punjab Police announced the development on Twitter, adding that all people stranded in their cars on snow-covered roads have been evacuated to state-owned rest houses and other safe places.

The rescued people have been provided with food, warm cloth, and medicines, police said.

Troops of the Pakistan Army and air forces are assisting teams of civil administration in rescue efforts to save snow-hit people amid the harsh weather. 

On the special instructions of Pakistan Air chief, several Crisis Management Cells have been established at the bases of Kalabagh and Lower Topa to facilitate the stranded personnel and families, according to a PAF statement.

Furthermore, private schools and colleges have opened their buildings for the stranded tourists. 

Despite several issued warnings and the tragic death of snow-tourists, a large number of people are present at various entry points of Murree to visit the hill station. Rangers and civil administration have established multiple pickets to bar people from going up the hill.

Security officials are asking people to go back homes as Murree has been declared a calamity-hit area where no vehicle will be allowed to enter on Sunday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed confirmed 22 causalities – 10 men, 10 children and two women — in the heart-wrenching incident in Murree, one of the most popular tourist sites, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad.

Experts believe that most the snow-tourists died of hypothermia and others died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and the Galiyat regions from January 6 to 9. The tragic incident happened despite several alerts and warnings by the Met Office.

Opposition leaders lashed out at the government for failing to monitor the huge influx of tourists and inadequate arrangements while officials blamed people as they failed to consider the weather forecasts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also appeared to be putting blame on tourists for negligence.

 “Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared,” Khan said on Twitter, adding that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government has declared Murree a calamity hit area in view of the situation arising there because of heavy snowfall.

On Friday evening, the administration announced to close the roads leading to Murree for the rest of the weekend “in public interest.”

Authorities in Rawalpindi said on Saturday over 23,000 stranded vehicles had been already evacuated from Murree, adding that rescue efforts are underway to evacuate others.

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has closed tourists spots, including Naran, Kagan and Shogra, in Mansehra region due to bad weather condition. 

A strong westerly wave entered Pakistan’s western and upper parts earlier this week, producing rain and snowfall. It is forecast to grip the areas until Sunday.

