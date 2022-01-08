Taliban foreign minister makes first trip to Iran to discuss refugees, economy

KABUL – Taliban's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Iran for the first time on Saturday to discuss Afghan refugees and a growing economic crisis.

"The visit aims at discussions on political, economic, transit and refugee issues between Afghanistan and Iran," the Taliban foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter.

He also shared the pictures of Afghan delegation arriving in Iran.

د بهرنیو چارو د وزیر محترم مولوي امیرخان متقي په مشرۍ لوړ پوړی پلاوی د ایران په بلنه یاد هیواد ته ورسېد او تود هرکلی یې وشو.

په دې سفر کي به د افغانستان او ایران ترمنځ پر سیاسي، اقتصادي، ټرانزیټي او د مهاجرینو اړوند مسایلو خبري کیږي. pic.twitter.com/usUx2hXCLh — Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad1) January 8, 2022

Iran, which has so far not recognised the new government that was formed on August 15 last year following the US pullout, shares a 900-kilometre (550-mile) border with Afghanistan.

It already hosts millions of Afghans and fearing a new influx from the neighbouring country that now faces a hunger crisis.