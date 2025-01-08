PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Stock Exchange office, meet business leaders in Karachi today

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set for day long visit to financial hub Karachi today on Wednesday where he will hold key meetings and activities.

The premier will begin his visit with a tour of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where he will be accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, FBR Chairman, and other senior government officials.

Sharif’s visit to the port city is expected to highlight the government’s focus on strengthening Pakistan’s financial markets. He will also engage with business leaders from the Federation Chamber and Karachi Chamber of Commerce, as part of his efforts to build stronger ties with the business community, per reports.

During the brief stay in the country’s financial hub, PM is slated to launch faceless system at the South Asia Port Terminal, as the government continues to focus on modernizing the country’s infrastructure and port operations.

The visit underscores coalition government’s commitment to addressing economic challenges and improving business conditions.