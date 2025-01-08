Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir, Imran Khan, named in 2025’s List of 500 Most Influential Muslims

Pm Shehbaz Coas Asim Munir Imran Khan Named In 2025s List Of 500 Most Influential Muslims

LAHORE – Pakistani civil-military leaders, including current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and jailed leader Imran Khan made it to the prestigious 2025 Influential Muslims List.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center of Jordan honored Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, COAS General Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani as Most Influential Muslims.

The Amman-based research institute shared the annual report titled ‘The 500 Most Influential Muslims’, featuring leaders who have made significant contributions to communities in Islamic nations.

Incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif was roped in for his leadership qualities, during his recent regime. The top general General Asim Munir was named for his historic position as the first Pakistani army chief to be a Hafiz – a Muslim who has memorized the entire Holy Quran. He was also praised for his role in primary military intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, the list also sparked controversy in Pakistan as social media users and PTI leaders falsely claimed that ex-PM Imran Khan was ranked 24th in the 2025 Muslim 500 list.

In reality, he was included as an “honourable mention” in the rulers and politicians category, not in the top 50. The honourable mentions are not ranked, so the claim that Imran was ranked 24th is misleading.

The list also includes other notable Pakistanis, from political figures to philanthropists and military leaders, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the Muslim world and global society.

Pakistanis named among The World s Most Influential 500 Muslims

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search