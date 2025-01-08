PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir, Imran Khan, named in 2025’s List of 500 Most Influential Muslims

LAHORE – Pakistani civil-military leaders, including current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and jailed leader Imran Khan made it to the prestigious 2025 Influential Muslims List.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center of Jordan honored Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, COAS General Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani as Most Influential Muslims.

The Amman-based research institute shared the annual report titled ‘The 500 Most Influential Muslims’, featuring leaders who have made significant contributions to communities in Islamic nations.

Incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif was roped in for his leadership qualities, during his recent regime. The top general General Asim Munir was named for his historic position as the first Pakistani army chief to be a Hafiz – a Muslim who has memorized the entire Holy Quran. He was also praised for his role in primary military intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, the list also sparked controversy in Pakistan as social media users and PTI leaders falsely claimed that ex-PM Imran Khan was ranked 24th in the 2025 Muslim 500 list.

In reality, he was included as an “honourable mention” in the rulers and politicians category, not in the top 50. The honourable mentions are not ranked, so the claim that Imran was ranked 24th is misleading.

The list also includes other notable Pakistanis, from political figures to philanthropists and military leaders, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the Muslim world and global society.