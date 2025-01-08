Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

realme C75: No Low-Battery Anxiety with a Massive 6000mAh Battery,Unmatched Waterproof Technology

LAHORE—The realme C75 has made a significant impact in the tech world by introducing features that enhance smartphone durability and endurance. Tailored to meet the needs of modern users, the C75 distinguishes itself with a substantial 6000mAh battery, 45W fast charging capability, and an IP69 waterproof certification.

These features set a new standard for resilience and performance within its category.

Power That Keeps You Going

At the heart of the realme C75 is its 6000mAh battery, offering unparalleled usage time. With this powerhouse, users can enjoy:

  • Up to 24 hours of standby time.
  • 7 hours of uninterrupted gaming.
  • 2 hours of continuous YouTube streaming.

Moreover, the realme C75 goes beyond expectations with reverse charging, turning your phone into a power bank for other devices. The advanced bio-inspired electrolyte materials ensure a four-year battery lifespan, maintaining over 80% health even after 1,460 cycles. This means users can rely on their C75 for years without battery degradation.

Fast and Smart Charging

The 45W fast charging capability of the realme C75 ensures that you’re never tethered to a charging cable for long. Highlights include:

  • 50% charge in just 38 minutes.
  • A full charge in 90 minutes.
  • Smart charging technology that adapts to environmental conditions, ensuring safety and long-term battery health.

The device also supports charging at low temperatures, as cold as -20°C, making it perfect for adventurers and travelers in extreme climates.

A New Standard in Waterproofing

The realme C75 redefines durability with its IP69 waterproof rating, the highest level in the industry. This rugged smartphone is equipped to handle:

  • High-temperature water jets.
  • Complete submersion in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.
  • Everyday spills, rain, and dust with ease.

Additionally, the innovative sonic wave water ejection technology ensures any residual water is quickly expelled from the speaker, restoring the phone to perfect working condition.

Affordable Excellence

The realme C75’s impressive features come at an attractive price point:

  • 8GB/128GB variant: PKR 49,999.
  • 8GB/256GB variant: PKR 54,999.

Available in Lightning Gold and Storm Black, the realme C75 combines aesthetic appeal with unmatched functionality.

With its revolutionary features and unbeatable durability, the realme C75 is the perfect companion for users seeking a reliable, high-battery performance device. Whether you’re gaming, exploring the outdoors, or simply navigating daily life, the realme C75 ensures you stay connected and protected.

