Academy Principal allegedly rapes Class 9 student in Lahore

LAHORE – Another disturbing incident of sexual assault has been reported from Lahore, where a Class 9 student was subjected to sexual assault by principal of private academy.

The serious allegation was made by the victim’s mother who accused man identified as Iftikhar for sexually assaulting the ninth-grader. The principal invited girl to attend extra classes on Sunday, and he later asked other students to leave and took the victim into a laboratory where he resorted to sexual violence.

Meanwhile, the mother of victim expressed concerns over the police’s inaction, saying despite the incident taking place two days ago, there has been little response from local police. She called for justice and greater support from the authorities.

After the incident, the victim underwent a medical examination, with officers expecting results in coming days. Police officials confirmed that they will make final determinations based on the medical report.

The case raised significant concerns about safety in educational institutions, and it underscores the need for prompt action in addressing such serious allegations.