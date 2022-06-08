Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 June 2022

08:18 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 126,682.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Karachi PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Islamabad PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Peshawar PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Quetta PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Sialkot PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Attock PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Gujranwala PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Jehlum PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Multan PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Bahawalpur PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Gujrat PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Nawabshah PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Chakwal PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Hyderabad PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Nowshehra PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Sargodha PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Faisalabad PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656
Mirpur PKR 138,200 PKR 1,656

