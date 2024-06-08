Two traffic cops suspended for issuing challan to MPA in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Two officials of Peshawar traffic police were suspended after they issued a challan to MPA Sher Ali Afridi.

The chief traffic police officer has issued a notification to suspend them.

The traffic cops have issued a ticket of Rs500 to the member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly over committing a violation.

On the other hand, the traffic police department said that the officials had been suspended for misbehaving with the lawmaker.

Afridi told media that they stopped the vehicle whenthe traffic official signaled them to stop it. He alleged that the traffic cop started misbehaving with him despite telling that he is an MPA.

It is recalled that Sher Ali Afridi elected to KP Assembly from PK-77.