Imran Khan to be released soon, claims PTI's barrister Gohar

In a fervent declaration, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confidently announced on Saturday that the party's founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will soon regain his freedom.

Speaking before a spirited crowd of PTI supporters in Swat, Barrister Gohar extended heartfelt gratitude to the attendees and underscored Imran Khan's unwavering commitment to his principles, even amidst confinement.

"Imran Khan has consistently emphasized that while he may forgive personal grievances, he cannot overlook any transgressions against the nation," asserted Barrister Gohar, emphasizing Khan's unwavering stance on matters of national importance.

Advocating for the reinstatement of constitutional order and the rule of law in Pakistan, Mr. Gohar fervently called for an end to the oppression faced by the populace, echoing the sentiments of many within the PTI ranks.

Meanwhile, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, echoed similar sentiments, affirming that Imran Khan's release is on the horizon and contingent upon the rightful course of judicial proceedings.

Highlighting the ongoing struggle for democracy and legal integrity, Qaiser stressed the paramount importance of fostering peace and education over discord and turmoil.

Additionally, Qaiser criticized the imposition of taxes in Malakand and FATA, labeling them as unjustifiable. Despite concerns over the resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he reassured the public that PTI remains resolute in maintaining peace and stability in the nation.

Moreover, he reiterated PTI's commitment to promoting education and peace, firmly rejecting any arbitrary decisions imposed by authorities.

It is noteworthy that PTI had initially planned a rally in Islamabad on June 8; however, following administrative directives, the venue was shifted to Rawat.