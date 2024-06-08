Imran Khan to be released soon, claims PTI's barrister Gohar

In a fervent declaration, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confidently announced on Saturday that the party's founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will soon regain his freedom.
Speaking before a spirited crowd of PTI supporters in Swat, Barrister Gohar extended heartfelt gratitude to the attendees and underscored Imran Khan's unwavering commitment to his principles, even amidst confinement.
"Imran Khan has consistently emphasized that while he may forgive personal grievances, he cannot overlook any transgressions against the nation," asserted Barrister Gohar, emphasizing Khan's unwavering stance on matters of national importance.
Advocating for the reinstatement of constitutional order and the rule of law in Pakistan, Mr. Gohar fervently called for an end to the oppression faced by the populace, echoing the sentiments of many within the PTI ranks.
Meanwhile, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, echoed similar sentiments, affirming that Imran Khan's release is on the horizon and contingent upon the rightful course of judicial proceedings.
Highlighting the ongoing struggle for democracy and legal integrity, Qaiser stressed the paramount importance of fostering peace and education over discord and turmoil.
Additionally, Qaiser criticized the imposition of taxes in Malakand and FATA, labeling them as unjustifiable. Despite concerns over the resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he reassured the public that PTI remains resolute in maintaining peace and stability in the nation.
Moreover, he reiterated PTI's commitment to promoting education and peace, firmly rejecting any arbitrary decisions imposed by authorities.
It is noteworthy that PTI had initially planned a rally in Islamabad on June 8; however, following administrative directives, the venue was shifted to Rawat.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
