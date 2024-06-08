Pakistan win first-ever gold medal at Asian Road Cycling Championships 2024 in Almaty

ALMATY – Pakistan cycling team created history by securing the first-ever gold medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships 2024 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Eight-member national team is participating in the event, which will continue till June 12. Cyclists across the Asia are also taking part in the competition.

Ali Ilyas, who represented the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), made history by securing victory in the individual time trial event. He clinched the top spot by covering the 27 kilometers distance in 21 minutes and some seconds with his exceptional skill and determination.

The win marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s presence in cycling competitions. It also serves as an inspiration for aspiring cyclists in the country.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation, heaped praises on Ali Ilyas and the supporting staff over the outstanding success.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has secured the bronze medal at the 14th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Malé, Maldives.

Umar Al-Aziz, representing Pakistan in the championship, showcased outstanding performance in his category, clinching the third position and bringing home the prestigious bronze medal.