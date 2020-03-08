Sustainable development linked to equal opportunities for women: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to women.
In his message to the nation on International Women’s Day annually observed on March 8, the prime minister reaffirmed his pledge to take all measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.
He said the observance of International Women’s Day was the reiteration of the government’s commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women.
“In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society,” he remarked.
The prime minister said it was indeed encouraging to see that the women were proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.
