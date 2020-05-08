Shehbaz Sharif summoned in Cholistan Development Authority case
LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Shehbaz Sharif in another case pertaining to the Cholistan Development Authority.
PML-N president and other political leaders are allegedly involved in illegally allotting the land of the Punjab Development Authority to his 'blue-eyed people', stated the NAB questionnaire, which is sent to former Punjab chief minister here on Friday.
NAB Multan has sent a questionnaire to Shehbaz and has directed to submit the reply by May 18. Earlier this week, the national watchdog had summoned the PML-N president again on June 2 in an investigation pertaining to alleged money laundering.
The former Punjab chief minister appeared before the accountability watchdog to respond to questions related to the investigation. According to NAB officials, the PML-N president was questioned for two hours.
NAB alleged that the PML-N leader did not give satisfactory answers in the investigation.
