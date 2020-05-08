Six FC personnel martyred in IED attack near Pak-Iran border

RAWALPINDI - Six Pakistani security forces personnel were martyred when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) struck their reconnaissance vehicle near the Pakistan-Iran border.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, the incident took place in Kech district’s Buleda area in Balochistan, which is about 14 kilometers away from the Iran border.

The soldiers were on routine patrolling to check possible routes used by terrorists in the mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Mekran, the statement added.

“As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with remote-controlled IED,” the ISPR said.

One officer and five soldiers embraced martyrdom whereas one soldier was injured. The martyrs were as follows:

• Maj Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, resident of Hafizabad

• Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali

• Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa Sharif

• Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock

• Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan

• Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif.