Pakistan sets up dedicated helpline to facilitate Hajj pilgrims
ISLAMABAD – After securing the second highest quota for Hajj 2022, Pakistan has launched a dedicated helpline for prompt registration, guidance, and resolution of the complaints of aspiring pilgrims.
A report of a state-run news agency said a dedicated Hajj helpline has been formed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for facilitating pilgrims who wanted to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage this year.
The initiative comes in view of a large number of intending pilgrims after years of a break due to the Covid pandemic, and now the intending pilgrims can approach 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696. Officials were also told to quickly resolve the complaints of Hajj pilgrims.
Meanwhile, Hajj applications were being submitted online and via banks from May 1 to May 13 while the token money could be deposited from May 9, to May 13. Group-based hajj balloting would be conducted on May 15.
Fully vaccination with a booster dose is a pre-requisite for all pilgrims and all passengers have to undergo a PCR test at least 72 hours before departure.
The kingdom has allowed one million people to perform the holy pilgrimage this year compared with only a few thousand local pilgrims over the past years.
Hajj pilgrimage attracts millions of Muslims and it also generates a large sum for Saudi Arabia every year. This year's Hajj is set to begin on July 7.
