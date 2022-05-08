Pakistan sets up dedicated helpline to facilitate Hajj pilgrims
Web Desk
06:59 PM | 8 May, 2022
Pakistan sets up dedicated helpline to facilitate Hajj pilgrims
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – After securing the second highest quota for Hajj 2022, Pakistan has launched a dedicated helpline for prompt registration, guidance, and resolution of the complaints of aspiring pilgrims.

A report of a state-run news agency said a dedicated Hajj helpline has been formed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for facilitating pilgrims who wanted to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage this year.

The initiative comes in view of a large number of intending pilgrims after years of a break due to the Covid pandemic, and now the intending pilgrims can approach 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696. Officials were also told to quickly resolve the complaints of Hajj pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Hajj applications were being submitted online and via banks from May 1 to May 13 while the token money could be deposited from May 9, to May 13. Group-based hajj balloting would be conducted on May 15.

Fully vaccination with a booster dose is a pre-requisite for all pilgrims and all passengers have to undergo a PCR test at least 72 hours before departure.

The kingdom has allowed one million people to perform the holy pilgrimage this year compared with only a few thousand local pilgrims over the past years.

Hajj 2022: Religious affairs ministry issues ... 05:28 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has called upon intending pilgrims to wait ...

Hajj pilgrimage attracts millions of Muslims and it also generates a large sum for Saudi Arabia every year. This year's Hajj is set to begin on July 7.

Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj 2022 as ... 11:33 AM | 23 Apr, 2022

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced quota of pilgrims from all countries across the world for the Hajj 2022. The ...

More From This Category
Pakistan PM Shehbaz prays for early recovery of ...
07:32 PM | 8 May, 2022
Journalist Sami Ibrahim booked under PECA act for ...
05:50 PM | 8 May, 2022
ISPR warns against dragging Pakistan's armed ...
05:18 PM | 8 May, 2022
India starts another hydropower project on River ...
06:29 PM | 8 May, 2022
IFC appoints Zeeshan Sheikh country manager for ...
03:32 PM | 8 May, 2022
MPs elected on reserved seats should be sent to ...
03:00 PM | 8 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat unfollows Dania on Instagram after divorce move
04:48 PM | 8 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr