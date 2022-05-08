Aamir Liaquat’s teenage wife Dania Shah bursts into tears while sharing 'a life of torture' (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Dania Shah, the third wife of controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has narrated her ordeal in a viral video a day after filing for divorce.

The former couple continued making headlines after leveling serious allegations against each other. As the Aalim Online host shared alleged audio leaks of Shah, the teen girl shared her story of abuse and torture while living with the former PTI lawmaker.

Speaking in a video clip, the young girl from Bahawalpur maintained that Aamir used to disrespect her in front of servants besides verbally harassing her. Shah burst into tears while mentioning Aamir’s recent Instagram post.

"Why did he marry me despite being aware of my questionable character?" she asked, while rejecting the impression that she is not getting divorce for fame. "[Marriage] It's all about giving respect to each other," she said.

Dania further added that the televangelist used to make inappropriate comments while he also asked for intolerable acts.

Shah earlier mentioned that Aamir forced her to make intimae videos to “send to people abroad” and locked her up for days on refusal.

Meanwhile, the former PTI member also took to social media and shared his side of the story. In a post, Aamir claimed if they hadn't contracted a nika'h, he would've revealed the real facts.

He also denied allegations of consuming alcohol and physical assault. “I've never consumed alcohol or crystal meth,” he maintained while urging Shah to get a medical report to support her claims.

The duo comes to the limelight after the young bride dropped a bombshell video to reveal that her marriage with 49-year-old Liaquat has hit the rock bottom after which she approached the court to carry out the legal procedure.

The couple got hitched in February this year soon after Aamir’s second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, announced her divorce from the TV host.