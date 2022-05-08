Pakistan PM Shehbaz prays for early recovery of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz
Web Desk
07:32 PM | 8 May, 2022
Source: File photo/Shahbaz Sharif (Facebook)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has prayed for the early recovery and complete health of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who was admitted to hospital on Saturday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests.

In a tweet today, Sharif said the entire Pakistani nation prays for the good health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Saudi ruler is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, according to a statement from the royal court.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

The 86-year-old monarch underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.

