Pakistan opt to field first in Bangladesh Test series opener

DHAKA – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against host Bangladesh in first game of the two-match Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Two uncapped players, Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais, are making their Test debut for Pakistan, while Babar Azam has been ruled out due to an injury to his left knee.

The second Test of the series will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the points table after playing two Tests against South Africa at home in October last year. The hosts won the first Test by 93 runs, while the touring side won the second Test by eight wickets.

Bangladesh are currently placed eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after losing their two-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 in June last year.

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh for a two-Test series in November/December 2021 and won the series 2-0. Overall, the two sides have played 15 Tests against each other, with Pakistan winning 12 and Bangladesh winning two, while one match ended in draws.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain.