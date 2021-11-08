Guard Group Polo Cup: Team Country win trophy

LAHORE – Team Country defeated ZS Polo by a narrow margin of 4-3 in the main final of the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 that concluded here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Ahmed Ali Tiwana emerged as the hero of the main final for Team Country as he played superb polo and hammered an impressive hat-trick while Abdul Rehman Monnoo converted one goal. From ZS Polo, Farasat Ali Chatha, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Raja Arslan Najeeb scored one goal each.

The first chukker of the main final was dominated by ZS Polo as they converted two brilliant goals against one by Team Country to earn a slight 1-0 lead. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides slammed in one goal each, but ZS Polo were still enjoying a slight lead of 2-1. The only goal of the third chukker was scored by Team Country to level the score at 3-ll by the end of the chukker. The fourth and decisive chukker saw the high-flying Ahmed Ali Tiwana scoring the match-winning goal for Team Country, which won the final 4-3.

Talking to the media after winning the trophy, Director Country Umar Kaleem Baig said: “It was a good day for us as we all played well and especially Ahmed Ali Tiwana played a key role in winning the final and the coveted trophy. We are in good shape and looking forward to winning more titles this season.” Hero of the final Ahmed Ali Tiwana said: “It was a team effort behind this title victory. All supported me well and helped me give my best and win the final.”

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Nagina Group defeated Guard Group/Black by 7-6½. Agha Musa emerged as star of the day by cracking a classic quartet while Omer Ellahi Shaikh thrashed in two beautiful goals and Omar Asjad Malhi hit one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Arib Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick, Bilal Haye a brace and Taimur Ali Malik a goal.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Chan graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. On this occasion, Guard Group Director Taimur Ali Malik, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, Executive Committee members, polo players and their families were also present and enjoyed the enthralling final.