Australia set 222-run target for Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Cup match

COLOMBO – In the ICC Women’s World Cup, Australia set a target of 222 runs for Pakistan in the ninth match.

In the crucial Colombo encounter, Pakistan Women opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Batting first, Australia managed 221 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with a brilliant 109.

Early on, the Australian batting lineup collapsed to 76 for 7, but Mooney and Alana King (51*) rescued their team with a crucial partnership.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu took 3 wickets, while Rameen Shamim and Fatima Sana claimed 2 each; Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal took one apiece.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan lost their earlier matches in the tournament, including an 88-run defeat to India in the sixth match.