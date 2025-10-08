Mirpur Mathelo Journalist Tufail Rand gunned down; niece dies in shock

GHOTKI – General Secretary of Mirpur Mathelo Press Club, Tufail Rind has been killed in a targeted attack, while his eight-year-old niece also succumbed to death in shock.

According to police, Rund was taking his two children and niece to school when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on Jorwar Road in the Masu Wah area of Mirpur Mathelo. Rand was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transferred to the DHQ Hospital in Mirpur Mathelo.

The young niece, reportedly traumatized by the attack, suffered minor injuries after falling during the firing. Though she initially received medical attention and was sent home, she tragically died en route. Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation into the attack is underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the killings, stating that attacks on journalists are attacks on press freedom. He has directed the Sindh IG to submit a detailed report on the incident.