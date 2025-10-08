Nashra Sandhu creates history for Pakistan in Women’s World Cup

COLOMBO – In the ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistani bowler Nashra Sandhu created history for Pakistan.

The spinner took 3 crucial wickets against Australia on Wednesday in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. She dismissed Australia’s Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia McGrath.

With these wickets, Nashra Sandhu became Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history, claiming 20 wickets in 16 matches.

Previously, this record was held by former captain Sana Mir, who took 17 wickets in 18 matches.

Moreover, the left-arm spinner equaled Nida Dar’s record in Women’s One Day Internationals, becoming Pakistan’s joint second-highest wicket-taker with 108 wickets.

Nashra achieved this milestone in 78 matches, while Nida Dar did so in 112. The highest number of ODI wickets for Pakistan remains with Sana Mir, who took 151 wickets in 120 matches.