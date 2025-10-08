Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties through trade and investment: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will now strengthen relations through business and investment after the recent defense agreement, as Saudi Arabia is ready to extend full support.

Speaking at a luncheon held in honor of a Saudi delegation at the PM House, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Saudi Arabia’s unwavering friendship and support for Pakistan over decades, calling the recent Riyadh visit “unique.”

He emphasized that the new defense pact reflects brotherly ties, adding that Pakistan aims to build economic and investment-based relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visionary leadership, saying Pakistan seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia’s progress.

Meanwhile, Saudi delegation head Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al Saud said they are in Pakistan for the Pakistan-Saudi Joint Business Council meeting and discussed potential strategic projects with Saudi ministers.