05:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan opens Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Portal
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has opened the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Portal for submission of online scholarship applications for the academic year 2020-21.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said the portal will remain open till 30th of next month.

She said all students studying in four or five year undergraduate programs in 119 public sector universities of the country can apply for the scholarships.

The Special Assistant said students whose family income is less than 45,000 rupees can apply for Ehsaas Scholarship.

She said Ehsaas Scholarship includes a 100 percent tuition fee and a monthly assistance allowance of 4,000 rupees.

The scope of the program includes public sector universities in the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In another tweet, the Sania Nishtar said she has directed the management of Ehsaas Program to expedite establishment of the Cyber Crime Wing to protect the interests of Ehsaas beneficiaries.

 She said the Cyber Crime Wing will help preventing and controlling incidents where criminal elements commit fraud using digital technology.

