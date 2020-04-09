Coronavirus: Gilgit-Baltistan announces complete lockdown for two days
ISLAMABAD - Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has announced complete lockdown from 11 am to 3 pm on Thursday and Friday.
Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Shams Mir talking to news men in Gilgit said that nobody will be allowed to come out from the home in the lockdown. He warned of strict action against the violators.
There are 213 confirmed coronavirus cases in the region while three people including a doctor have died since the pandemic outbreak.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 4,322, according to government data available till Thursday morning, after recording more than 248 new cases in past 24 hours.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 63, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 572 patients have fully recovered.
Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 2180 cases (15 deaths) followed by Sindh, 1036 (20 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 560 (18 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 213 (3 deaths); Balochistan 212 (1 death); Islamabad 102; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 28.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
