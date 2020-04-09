COVID-19: Miss England 2019 returns to her job as doctor
Share
LONDON - Doctor by profession, Bhasha Mukherjee who was crowned Miss England in 2019 has returned to the United Kingdom from overseas charity work to continue her career as a doctor amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After winning the crown, the 24-year old doctor had taken a break from her medical career so that she could travel the world for humanitarian tasks. As the coronavirus situation worsened back home in the UK, Mukherjee was getting messages from former colleagues at her old hospital, the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, telling her how hard the situation was for them.
It didn’t feel right for her to continue wearing her Miss England crown — even if she was performing humanitarian work — while her colleagues were risking their lives treating coronavirus patients back home.
View this post on Instagram
This baby girl is 3 months old. She was abandoned on the road side. Aren't we just greedy for the wrong things while others are fighting for a right to LIVE let alone quality of life. At a time like now, a tiny , microscopic non-intelligent life form has set the world on fire reminding us all how powerless we really are. Money , fame ,power all bow to the crowned-virus. To the parents of this girl child , and the many others I met at this abandoned girls home , your daughter that you discarded is growing up healthy. Getting an education. Love. Acceptance. Your daughter who you , thinking you are beyond the wishes of the Supreme, wanted to end the life of , has been favoured by the Supreme and granted another chance at life. To the parents and society that thought, such a heinous crime would go unpunished because a baby is powerless, they can't file a complaint at the police, or physically retaliate, Your daughter who you thought was worthless to the world, may grow up to become a doctor . What if that worthless tiny creature, gains the power to hold your old ,feeble life in her hands? What then ? What Corona has taught us , is a lesson nature has repeated time and time again. Power recycles. No creature , however powerful , has the reigns in their hands indefinitely. In fact , if nature is to be witness, then it's every time the most powerful of creatures that are destroyed first in every world catastrophe. Let's right our wrongs. If you sitting at home have ever exploited your power , and hurt someone, your house help even , it's not too late to say sorry.
“When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready… look pretty,” she told CNN. But, she added: “I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.”
Mukherjee, who moved to the English city of Derby from Kolkata at the age of 9, said: “I felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now.”
Mukherjee is has returned to the UK and is now self-isolating for one to two weeks until she can return to work as a doctor. She specializes in respiratory medicine but said doctors are currently being rotated to wherever they are needed.
According to her, “There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need.”
- India rejects China’s reference to Kashmir issue11:48 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 63 deaths; Coronavirus cases jump to 4,48910:46 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan to receive $1.4 billion IMF in coming week: Sanchez10:38 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
- HUAWEI P40 Pro makes easy work from home during COVID-1908:38 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan announces Ramazan package of Rs2.5 billion06:35 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
-
- Deepak Perwani joins the cause of designing protective suits for ...03:44 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
- 'Your prayers worked', Nadia Jamil thanks her friends and fans03:39 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019