'Your prayers worked', Nadia Jamil thanks her friends and fans
KARACHI - Pakistani acclaimed TV actor Nadia Jamil, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, took to social media to give her fans and friends another post-surgery update.
The actress currently under treatment in the UK wrote on Instagram “Dear Friends and Family, Thank you all for your prayers. They are working and everyday post-surgery I feel less pain. Radiation and hormone therapy continue and I’ll find out if I need chemo on the 20th based on the lymph node biopsy.”
She further said that she has limited time on the phone so she doesn’t get to speak to everyone. Nadia went onto share what having cancer amid the coronavirus pandemic had taught her: prayers work, love is powerful, fresh fruits and veggies keep her more energised and red meat fatigues her body and spirit.
Dear Friends and Family, Thank you all for your prayers. They are working and every day post surgery I feel less pain. Radiation and hormone therapy continue and I'll find out if I need chemo on the 20th based on the lymph node biopsy. I have limited time on the phone so dont always get to speak to those I want to, but... Some cool things I have learned during #cancer in the #covid era are: Your prayers work. Your love is powerful. The trees don't stop healing me for a second. Fresh fruits and veggies keep me more energised. Red meat I keep away from, it fatigues my body and spirit. Alkalining water with fresh cut cucumber and lemons gives it ionising properties. Drink lots of it! Hydrate! Don't eat too much. If your too full it will interfere with your prayer and meditation during prayer. Collecting things is a messy job... Collect deep breaths, smiles and love instead and spread more of it all back. Seclusion is a beautiful thing. It leads to silence. Silence leads to a deeper connection with Allah & Allah's Universe. Silence will connect you to your self and then a truth far larger than your self, The Source Energy of all creativity. This is a beautiful moment. Now. The past is over, the future may never happen. Home is always only in the present moment. Let yourself laugh. People who make you laugh, things that make you smile, anything, anyone that fills you with gratitude, is a gift ... be content with them and in yourself. Be kind. Learn compassion from animals and resilience from children. Speak up for the vunerable and be part of the solution not the problem. There is only one definitive we are all born with, death. The time between our birth and death is happening as you read this word...make the most of it. And please believe me when I say I love you and belong to you always, Yours Nado Jamil
She advised fans to keep themselves hydrated, don’t eat too much if they are too full. “Collect deep breaths, smiles and love instead and spread more of it all back,” she added.
She also said that silence leads to a deeper connection with Allah & Allah’s Universe and it will connect you to yourself.
Nadia urged people to make the most of their time at home; laugh, do things that make them smile, be content with life’s blessings and oneself, be kind and compassionate, speak up for the vulnerable and be a part of the solution, not the problem.
“There is only one definitive we are all born with, death. The time between our birth and death is happening as you read this word…make the most of it,” the actress concluded.
She also shared photos she took of the super moon on Tuesday as she stepped out for her first post-surgery walk with her son.
