Pakistani government decides to declassify 'threat letter'
Web Desk
10:10 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday night approved the proposal to declassify the "threat letter". 

Now the letter will be shared with the National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman and the chief justice of Pakistan.

Earlier, this letter could not be shared with anyone under the Official Secrets Act. 

As of 10:00pm on Saturday night, a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is under way at Prime Minister's House. 

