Supreme Court opens at midnight, judges to arrive shortly
ISLAMABAD – Media reports suggest gates of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been opened and judges are said to be arriving shortly as political crisis in the country has deepened.
A short while ago, gates of the Islamabad High Court were also opened and the judges were arriving there.
Earlier on Thursday, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan presided over by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial dismissed National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's ruling on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as unconstitutional.
The court also reversed prime minister and president's actions and restored the National Assembly as well as the federal cabinet. The court had ordered voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister once again on Saturday.
Later on Saturday night, the chief justice of Pakistan and other four members of the five-member bench arrived at the court at around 10:30pm.
