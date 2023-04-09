4200 pilgrims will perform itikaf in Masjid Nabawi this year

MADINAH – In the last Ash’ra (10 days) of Ramadan this year, as many as 4200 pilgrims will stay at Masjid Nabawi (peace be upon him) on next Tuesday for Itikaf.
An app, "Zaireen", was used to register for Itikaf at Masjid Nabawi or Prophet's mosque (PBUH) according to the capacity there.
According to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque agency 4,200 men and women in Itikaf will have food and beverages for Suhoor and Iftar and they will be given access to medical facilities too.
In addition, authorities have made arrangements for them to get instructions in several languages.
Male pilgrims are only permitted on the Prophet's Mosque's western roof and they will use the entry steps, gate no. 10 and 6.
Gate no. 24 and 25 have been reserved for entry of female Mo’tafikin in the Prophet's Mosque's northeastern section.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 09, 2023 (Sundday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|63.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,812 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,899.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
