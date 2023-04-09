4200 pilgrims will perform itikaf in Masjid Nabawi this year

MADINAH – In the last Ash’ra (10 days) of Ramadan this year, as many as 4200 pilgrims will stay at Masjid Nabawi (peace be upon him) on next Tuesday for Itikaf.

An app, "Zaireen", was used to register for Itikaf at Masjid Nabawi or Prophet's mosque (PBUH) according to the capacity there.

According to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque agency 4,200 men and women in Itikaf will have food and beverages for Suhoor and Iftar and they will be given access to medical facilities too.

In addition, authorities have made arrangements for them to get instructions in several languages.

Male pilgrims are only permitted on the Prophet's Mosque's western roof and they will use the entry steps, gate no. 10 and 6.

Gate no. 24 and 25 have been reserved for entry of female Mo’tafikin in the Prophet's Mosque's northeastern section.