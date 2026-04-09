Tazeen Hussain opens up on second marriage

Pakistani actress Tazeen Hussain has shared important insights about her second marriage, explaining why she took time before entering a new relationship.

Daughter of renowned actor Talat Hussain, Tazeen is known for her serious acting and strong personality. The actress revealed that after the death of her first husband, she lived as a single mother for nearly five years.

She said this period not only taught her patience but also gave her a chance to better understand herself. According to her, loneliness helps a person discover aspects of their personality that often go unnoticed. Tazeen Hussain recently tied the knot again and received immense love and best wishes from her fans.

She shared that she met her current husband through Instagram, where a close friend introduced them, hoping to bring two single individuals together. She emphasized that it is important to take time before entering a new relationship so that one can be mentally prepared to give themselves another chance.

She admitted that she has now become a stronger and more self-aware person. Tazeen described her current life as peaceful and happy, saying that her better understanding of herself is strengthening her new marriage.