Reforest Pakistan drive launched in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD — The National Association for Sustainable Development of Pakistan (NASDPakistan) on Sunday successfully conducted the Tree Plantation Drive in Shalimar Cricket Ground, Main Margalla Road, Sector F-6/3 Islamabad under the banner of the campaign ‘Reforest Pakistan’ inspired by the SDGs No 13 and 15 i.e. Climate Action and Life on Land.

The Association through its members & office bearers has initially planted 100 Pine Trees on the green belt of the said locality and aspires to continue the same in near future. Association’s Chairperson Miss Kiran Kiyani, President Farhan Azhar, Vice President Muhammad Sharjeel, Director Central SDGs Unit Ahsan Murtaza Malik & Director Public Relations Malik Nouman Yaqoob joined the event.

NASD Pakistan is a non-governmental organization working in various cities of Pakistan including Faisalabad, Mardan, Rahimyar Khan, Toba Tek Singh, and Peshawar with its headquarters based in Islamabad. It has the agenda to work for the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan to realize the dream of a prosperous state.

The Chairperson of the Association, Miss Kiran Kiyani reiterated her firm resolve to keep working on the SDGs in Pakistan so that the life of a common man can be changed in educational and social spheres.

The Association shall be conducting the same initiative of Tree Plantation in Faisalabad and Mardan in the dates to come.