Digger starts planting 4000 saplings; first 25 planted at UET Campus KSK

LAHORE – A significant stride towards environmental well-being of urban communities has been taken by Digger, the outdoor footwear brand in Pakistan, by starting massive plantation drive in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

A process of planting 4000 saplings in two major cities Lahore and Faisalabad is initiated at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Campus Kala Shah Kaku, marking it’s contribution to combating climate change and fostering a greener future.

Digger has a mission of creating authentic outdoor products for active consumers and promoting environmental well-being of Urban communities, this has now been put into tangible action.