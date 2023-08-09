Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 9, 2023

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.

During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.

The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.

More to follow…