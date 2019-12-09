Open motorways for motorbikes till Dec 15, orders IHC
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:07 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
Open motorways for motorbikes till Dec 15, orders IHC
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed motorway police to ensure the compliance of court orders regarding permission of 600CC motorbikes on motorway till December 15. 

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that it should be noticed that the heavy bikes had not been allowed on motorway, adding that court orders should be implemented in letter and spirit in that regard.

The bench remarked that it would initiate a contempt of court proceeding against inspector general of motorway police if the court orders were not implemented till coming Sunday.

This was not good practice if the people in uniform were not implementing the court orders.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Kiyani had given a judgment on April 19, and granted permission to 600 CC motorbikes on motorway.

However, the petition had been moved on non implementation of the court orders and sought contempt of court proceeding against the authority concerned.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr