Pakistan's FM Qureshi boycotts Indian minister's speech at Istanbul conference over Kashmir siege
Web Desk
10:16 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's FM Qureshi boycotts Indian minister's speech at Istanbul conference over Kashmir siege
Share

ISTANBUL - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday boycotted the speech of an Indian minister at a regional conference in the Turkey in protest against ongoing brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

The 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which aims at promoting peace in Afghanistan, was convened on Monday in Istanbul under ‘Peace, Partnership, Prosperity’ theme.

As soon as Indian Minister VK Singh started his speech at the conference, Qureshi left his seat and walked out of the hall.

According to an official, the minister did it as a protest against the curfew and Indian atrocities in IOJK.

Occupied Kashmir has been under siege since August 5 when the BJP-led government revoked Article 370 ending the limited autonomy for the region and clamped a curfew to stop protests.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr