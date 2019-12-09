Pakistan's FM Qureshi boycotts Indian minister's speech at Istanbul conference over Kashmir siege

ISTANBUL - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday boycotted the speech of an Indian minister at a regional conference in the Turkey in protest against ongoing brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

The 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which aims at promoting peace in Afghanistan, was convened on Monday in Istanbul under ‘Peace, Partnership, Prosperity’ theme.

As soon as Indian Minister VK Singh started his speech at the conference, Qureshi left his seat and walked out of the hall.

According to an official, the minister did it as a protest against the curfew and Indian atrocities in IOJK.

Occupied Kashmir has been under siege since August 5 when the BJP-led government revoked Article 370 ending the limited autonomy for the region and clamped a curfew to stop protests.