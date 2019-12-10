PM Imran urges Int’l community to play role in ending India forces’ atrocities in IOJ&K
09:34 AM | 10 Dec, 2019
PM Imran urges Int’l community to play role in ending India forces’ atrocities in IOJ&K
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to end gross abuses and atrocities being inflicted in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian Occupation forces.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, he said on International Human Rights Day, we must appeal to world conscience, to upholders of international law and to the UNSC to act against illegal annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

The Prime Minister also condemned occupying Indian government's siege of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ongoing for four months.

He said the international community must end human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan said we salute the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister resolve that inspired by the ideals preached by our Prophet [PBUH] especially in his last sermon and duties enshrined in our constitution my government is committed to protection of human rights for all citizens without discrimination, the Radio Pakistan reported.

