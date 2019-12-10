PM Imran urges Int’l community to play role in ending India forces’ atrocities in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to end gross abuses and atrocities being inflicted in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian Occupation forces.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, he said on International Human Rights Day, we must appeal to world conscience, to upholders of international law and to the UNSC to act against illegal annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

On Human Rights day we must appeal to the world's conscience, to upholders of international law & to the UNSC to act against the illegal annexation of IOJK by the Indian Occupation govt. We condemn the Occupying Indian govt's siege of IOJK ongoing for over 4 months now & demand — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2019

The Prime Minister also condemned occupying Indian government's siege of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ongoing for four months.

He said the international community must end human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan said we salute the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

Inspired by the ideals preached by our Prophet PBUH, especially in his last sermon, and duties enshrined in our Constitution, my govt is committed to the protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2019

