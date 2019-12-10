Kashmiris observing Human Rights Day as 'Black Day' today

ISLAMABAD - The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and worldwide are observing World Human Rights Day as Black Day, today (Tuesday).

Call for observance of the day to draw the attention of the international community towards the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir has been given by the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani.

The day is marked with a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir to condemn blatant human rights violations by India.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement said in view of the growing repression against the Kashmiri people by Indian rulers, the responsibility of the international community has increased manifold to play its active and effective role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Radio Pakistan reported.